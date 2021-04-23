Piper Sandler Comments on First Midwest Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FMBI. Raymond James upped their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.21. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 368,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 544.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 82,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

