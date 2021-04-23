Pirl (PIRL) Price Up 47% Over Last 7 Days

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Pirl has a market cap of $309,749.54 and approximately $30.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirl has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,199.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,313.22 or 0.04608019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.97 or 0.00468069 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $819.82 or 0.01633115 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.43 or 0.00710022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.76 or 0.00485588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00063433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.44 or 0.00429157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

