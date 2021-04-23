Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys New Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.53. 60,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,245,790. The stock has a market cap of $122.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

