Piscataqua Savings Bank Buys New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in State Street by 2.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in State Street by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in State Street by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in State Street by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.07.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.13. 23,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 140.40%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

