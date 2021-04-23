Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New $648,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after buying an additional 261,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.77.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total value of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALGN traded up $6.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $621.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,589. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.65 and a 12 month high of $634.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $550.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

