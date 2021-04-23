Piscataqua Savings Bank Makes New $895,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.99. The stock had a trading volume of 63,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,987. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $144.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

