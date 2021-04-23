Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 1,250 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITW traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.66 and a 12-month high of $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

