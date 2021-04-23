Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes $1.49 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Corning accounts for 1.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. 20,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.85. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.63.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold a total of 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

