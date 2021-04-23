Piscataqua Savings Bank Takes $2.56 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 2.3% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.14. The company had a trading volume of 22,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,509. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

