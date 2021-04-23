Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Upgraded at Sidoti

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $46.00. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Plantronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plantronics by 3.9% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 93,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

