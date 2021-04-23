Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 38,847.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

