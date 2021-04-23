Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of PSTV stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.34. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

PSTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.