PNM Resources (PNM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. PNM Resources has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.27-2.37 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.27-2.37 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PNM Resources to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $50.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 60.65%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

