PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO Sells $26,686.66 in Stock

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of PolarityTE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTE opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $114.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. PolarityTE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.38.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that PolarityTE, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolarityTE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 67,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

