Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Raises Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.89 per share on Monday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40.

Shares of Polymetal International stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. 1,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318. Polymetal International has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUCOY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

