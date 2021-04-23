Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $8.72 on Friday, reaching $419.18. 9,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,541. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a one year low of $191.61 and a one year high of $426.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $351.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.22.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

