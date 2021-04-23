Porvair (LON:PRV) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Porvair (LON:PRV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:PRV opened at GBX 540 ($7.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 553.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 541.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Porvair has a one year low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a one year high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The company has a market cap of £249.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Porvair’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Porvair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

