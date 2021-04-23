PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $177.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PPG Industries’ adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from soft demand in its aerospace business due to subdued airline activities. Higher raw material costs are also expected to weigh on margins. High debt level is another concern.”

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $171.56 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $174.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. South State CORP. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

