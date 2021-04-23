PPL Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for PPL in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 332,623 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,161.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

