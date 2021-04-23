Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Trading Down 3.4%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s share price fell 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.93. 20,625 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,654,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGEN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Precigen by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

