Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on May 14th

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Premier Financial has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $35.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFC. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 target price (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.63.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.