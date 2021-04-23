Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $134,000 Stock Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of Penn Virginia worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 64,062 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $12.54 on Friday. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

