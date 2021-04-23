Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUAD stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $209.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $843.30 million for the quarter.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

