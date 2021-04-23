Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACAD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,230,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,560,000 after acquiring an additional 69,586 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,247,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,358,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 361,728 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 280.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 580,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 428,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.87 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.