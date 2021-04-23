Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 4,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $131,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,867.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

ANIP stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $420.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.34.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

