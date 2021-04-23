Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $383.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.17%.

In other news, insider Karl William Werner sold 25,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $1,504,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,612 shares in the company, valued at $734,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $353,472.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.