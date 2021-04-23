Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,696 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

