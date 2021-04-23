Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,112,000 after buying an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $155,678,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 558.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 677,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after buying an additional 575,079 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 139,059 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,201,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $61.64 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.57.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia M. Lawler sold 8,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $453,551.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

