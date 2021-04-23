Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,269,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -47.35 and a beta of 1.41. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $404,384.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,068.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,285.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock worth $4,518,822 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

