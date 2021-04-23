Private Ocean LLC Purchases 149 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.67. 58,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,696,131. The company has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average is $140.20. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

