Private Ocean LLC Purchases 2,472 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

NYSE HTGC remained flat at $$16.96 on Friday. 1,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.