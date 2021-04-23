Private Ocean LLC Purchases 4,395 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 581,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 147,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In related news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 59,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,215,275. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

