Private Ocean LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 376,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,746,000 after buying an additional 1,658,265 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,025,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,767,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,187,000 after purchasing an additional 667,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,242,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,811. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.78.

