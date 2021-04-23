Private Ocean LLC Sells 32 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $4.88 on Friday, hitting $375.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.84. The firm has a market cap of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.90.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

