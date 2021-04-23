Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Up 1.1%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.02 and last traded at C$23.90. 87,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 51,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 18.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.93 million and a PE ratio of -15.28.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.5069811 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

