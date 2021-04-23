Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PVBC traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. 761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,668. The company has a market cap of $294.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Provident Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

