PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading Up 6.6%

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.59 and last traded at $23.59. Approximately 519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78.

About PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells various food products in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The Consumer Branded Products Business Group segment offers noodles; dairy products, including sweetened condensed, temperature, sterilized bottled, pasteurized liquid, multi-cereal, and powdered milk, as well as butter, ice cream, and creamer; snack foods, such as potato, cassava, soybean, sweet potato, and various extruded snacks, as well as biscuits; culinary products and syrups; nutrition and special foods; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.