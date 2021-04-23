PutinCoin (PUT) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $476,293.16 and approximately $958.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,762.87 or 1.00196369 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00038101 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00129503 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000960 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

