Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – B. Riley dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

NYSE:WWW opened at $40.74 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $79,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,875.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 1,463 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $56,384.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,280 shares of company stock worth $700,420. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

