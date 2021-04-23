Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for B2Gold Corp. Increased by Analyst (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities downgraded B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.13.

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.25 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

