Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) Boosted by Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.96.

Shares of CanWel Building Materials Group stock opened at C$9.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$758.13 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$401.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.07 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

