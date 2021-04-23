Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Increased by Analyst

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Facebook in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.82 EPS.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

Shares of FB opened at $296.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $180.82 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.