Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.75. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

In related news, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $203,316.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $1,812,703. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $16,768,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

