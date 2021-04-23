Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NPI. TD Securities upped their price target on Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.30.

TSE:NPI opened at C$43.73 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$28.58 and a twelve month high of C$51.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.02. The company has a market cap of C$8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.65%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

