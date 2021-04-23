Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Lifted by Analyst

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $188.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.99 and a 200 day moving average of $152.72. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

