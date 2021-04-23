Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for SMC Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SMC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

SMCAY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS SMCAY opened at $30.56 on Thursday. SMC has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.92, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

About SMC

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

