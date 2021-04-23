Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By Oppenheimer

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $16.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $15.64. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2021 earnings at $73.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $92.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

GOOG stock opened at $2,267.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,138.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,882.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total transaction of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

