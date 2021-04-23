Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issued By Wedbush

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after buying an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

