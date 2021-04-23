Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Cut by Analyst

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Shares of BECN opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

