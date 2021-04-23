Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Boosted by Analyst

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $508.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.11. Netflix has a 52 week low of $393.60 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

